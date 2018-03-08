Thane: Mumbra’s Al Fukran Masjid invites all for a ‘peace mission’

Mumbai: Every religion has its own beauty and customs. People from various religion fancy about the practices from other religions. There are many myths involved about the practices in Muslim religion. To get to know the religion that preaches love, the Muslim community has initiated to welcome guests from other religion to visit and get to know the place of worship a ‘masjid’ at Mumbra.

Jamat e-Islami Hind is an organisation that has initiated this project of peace in Mumbra.

“This initiative is a part of peace mission. There were lot of confusion and many people had fascination about the inner world of masjids. Hence, the initiative. We are here to show our non-muslims communities how the masjid perform as in prayers and the inner world of the mosque,” Ahmad Asre of Jamat-e-islami Hind informs us.

There are many places in world where masjids are the part of tourist attraction and people do visit them as a heritage or historical place. But most of them do not know the preaching of religion and also does not know the practices that are been followed.

Masjids are watched from outside, but many other religion following people do not try and enter in it . The Al Fukran Masjid on Sharifa Road, Mumbra will be welcoming the guests from various places.

Everyday from morning six to evening 9 Namaz are offered and they have various names, like Fajar, Johar, Asar, Magrib, Isha as their daily prayers. Azaan is the invitation and intimation for people in the mornings. The difference was introduced here during the visits. The timings of prayers will also be narrated here for the curious people.

“There is Duva first and then when one enters in, Vaju (to wash hands and legs) is done and later one can enter in the prayer hall. Everyday the same procedures are being followed and we will explain it to people who want to know the all this,” Asre added.

Also there are many myths about the mosques that the organisation will clarify when people visit.

They have invited people along with the family to visit the mosque so that every member gets to know the beauty of its religion. There is an ill-situation in the country where, many are trying to create the negative walls of religion and hence, this is an effort to make that wall disappear, the organisers feel.

There are many other projects that has been implemented by the organisation for the eternal peace. This initiative is a direct effort of communication. This will make people understand the working conditions and myths about the Muslim community. Such as, women cannot visit masjids or people from other communities cannot enter the prayer hall.

The invitations are open for all to discuss and make friendship with their Muslim neighbours that stay with you for years. Also the people are invited during Ramadan (fasting period for Muslims) feast and informed the importance of the month. Eid is always celebrated with all communities and there are motivational speeches every Saturdays, to maintain peace.