Thane Metro gets nod, so does Mumbai Metro 6

Mumbai: The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday accorded approval to the much-debated new metro project for Thane district, besides another Metro corridor to provide east-west connectivity within Mumbai.

The 24-km Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan Metro 5 corridor, which would be constructed at a cost of Rs 8,416 crore, would be the first in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, outside the country’s commercial capital. It will have 17 stations and the trains shall have six coaches in each train with an estimated daily footfall of around 229,000 by 2021.

The stations linking the Metro 5 line will be Kalyan APMC, Kalyan, Sahajanand Chowk, Durgadi Fort, Kongaon, Govegaon MIDC, Rajouli Village, Temghar, Gopal Nagar, Bhiwandi, Dhaman-kar Naka, Anjur Phata, Purna, Kalher, Kasheli, Balkum-bh Naka and Kapurbawdi in Thane.

The 14.50-km long Mumbai Metro 6 Corridor would run between Swami Samarth Nagar-Jogeshwari-Kanjurmarg-Vikhroli and will be built at a cost of Rs 6,672 crore. It will have 13 stations and the trains shall have six coaches in each train with an estimated daily ridership of around 650,000 by 2021.

The stations en route would be Swami Samarth Nagar, Adarsh Nagar, Momin Nagar, JVLR, Shyam Nagar, Mahakali Caves, SEEPZ Village, Saki Vihar Road, Ram Baug, Powai Lake, IIT-B Powai, Kanjurmarg West and Vikhroli EEH. Besides, the government has also taken up a detailed project report for the proposed metro line covering Dahisar-Mira Road.

Dilip Kawatkar, joint managing director of Mumbai Metro Regional Development Authority, said that actual work of the project will begin very soon. “As the cabinet has approved the DPR, now the MMRDA and the consultant will work out what amount of land they will require for the project and how many people will be affected by it.”