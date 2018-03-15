Thane: MBMC’s tax amnesty plan may be grounded

Bhayandar: In a major embarrassment for the BJP which rules the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), its much hyped Tax Amnesty Scheme may be doomed even before it could actually take off, as it still awaits an official nod from the civic administration for nearly a month now.

In an attempt to augment revenue, the BJP-led MBMC had passed a resolution envisaging an amnesty scheme involving 50 percent waiver on penalty and interest levied on property tax defaulters, subject to one-time payment on or before March 31.

As per the resolution, the scheme was aimed at providing an opportunity for people to come clean on the tax front by making an upfront payment as the revenue generated could be used to enhance civic amenities and pump funds into much needed infrastructure developmental projects. However, because of a difference in opinions between a section of officials attached to the tax department, the civic chief BG Pawar is yet to take a decision.

“Citing financial implications, a similar proposal had been shot down last year. An opinion has been sought from the government, once we get directives the scheme will be implemented,” said, Pawar.

Averaging Rs 180 crore as the annual revenue generation, the MBMC has recovered just 57 percent outstanding and is far from achieving its target in the current fiscal.