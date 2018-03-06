Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#Oscars2018
#PNBScam
#KartiChidambaram
#RIPSridevi
#NarendraModi
Home / Mumbai / Thane: Man shot dead for resisting girlfriend’s alleged rape

Thane: Man shot dead for resisting girlfriend’s alleged rape

— By PTI | Mar 06, 2018 11:16 am
FOLLOW US:

Thane: A man was allegedly shot dead and his girlfriend raped by an unidentified person in Nalimbi village here tonight, the Thane rural police said.

Ganesh Dinkar and his girlfriend were at a hillock when a man approached them and demanded money, they said.

When the couple said they had no money on them, the man pointed a gun at Dinkar and allegedly raped his girlfriend. When Dinkar resisted, the accused shot him dead and fled, police said.


Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK