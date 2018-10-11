Thane: Man kills grandmother with axe over petty quarrel

Thane: A 24-year-old man allegedly killed his grandmother after a quarrel here in Maharashtra, a police official said Thursday. Umesh Kondilkar, a resident of Chamtoli village near Badlapur township here, used to have frequent fights with his grandmother Tarabai Kondilkar (70) over petty issues, he said.

The duo again had a tiff over some issue late Tuesday night following which the man attacked the elderly woman with an axe, killing her on the spot, the official at the Badlapur police station said. Based on a complaint filed by a family member, the accused was arrested Wednesday and booked under IPC section 302 (murder), he added.