Thane: Man held for killing his mother-in-law

Thane: The Thane Kasarwadavli police have arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly killing his mother-in-law and pushed her from first floor flat. The incident took place at Rumabai society in Kasarwadavli area, Thane on Monday night. Police said the arrested accused have been identified as Ankush Bhatti, 32. A case was registered at Kasarwadavli police under Section 302 of Indian Penal Code.

According to police, the deceased, Paramjit Kaur, 68, had gone the accused’s home to meet her daughter, Tarvindar Kaur, 38, who is dumb. Bhatti used to beat his wife. The accused was come to home in a highly inebriated condition and picked up a heated argument with his mother-in-law over his physical assault on Tarvindar. In fit of rage the accused hit her with a spray cylinder on the head and later pushed her from the bedroom window of his flat. The woman fell on the ground and diedThen he threatened his wife not to tell about the incident to anybody.

When the deceased’s son, Manmitsingh, arrived Bhatti’s home, no one was opening the door. Then he found his mother was lying in pool of blood on the ground. He took her to nearby hospital but she was declared brought dead. On questioning, the accused confessed to his offence.