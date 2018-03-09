Thane: Major fire at Diwa dumping ground; no casualties

Thane: Fire broke out at Diwa’s dumping ground witnessed on Wednesday midnight. The residents staying nearby were evacuated due to toxic gases. Many fire tenders were rushed immediately and the fire was doused in time, while the residents closer to the area were shifted to avoid any casualties. The problem of dumping ground of the city is once again under the scanner due to this fire. Residents have been agitating against the dumping ground here since many years.

The total waste of Thane city is dumped here and local resident suffer the stench and toxins. Many complain the waste of the city is dumped illegally at Diwa, which has colonies, schools and citizenship. The residents have to suffer due to this waste of the city. “The incident of fire is common here. We have to suffer due to the stench because of gases that are released here.

We have been agitating to shift this pile of waste, but no avail. There have been violent agitations in the past, but the corporation has not been able to solve the issue,” complained Rohidas Munde, resident. Thane city generates 1000 metric tons of waste out of which 200 metric tons is the construction and non-recyclable waste.