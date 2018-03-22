Thane: Karnataka woman held within 24 hrs after killing a man

Thane: A woman who killed her boyfriend in a fit of rage was arrested by Thane police. The police arrested the woman from Karnataka within 24 hours after the murder. The accused is identified as Ruma Begum Anwar Husain Lashkar (28) who hails from Karnataka.

On March 17, the Kasarwadawali police had received an information that there is dead body in a locked house in the area of Sainagar of Thane. The police, while investigating the murder, had no clue or any description of the lady who had come to visit him.

Ruma, who is already married, had an affair since two years with Kabeer Lashkar (25), a worker in her own cycle store at Jigani, Karnataka. The victim had shifted to Thane and promised her to marry. When she came to Thane to meet him, he refused to marry her. In a fit of rage, Ruma hit Kabeer on the head with a brick while he was sleeping. Then she tied a cloth around his neck. Later she slashed his private parts and also poured rat poison in his mouth to make sure he has been killed.

“It was a brutal murder. We did not have any clue about the victim and the murderer. Some people had seen a lady for some time in his house. Hence we decided to take technical help. The victim’s house owner informed us that the victim was expecting his wife in some time. Therefore, we decided to concentrate on the call records. With the help of some leads, the team went to Karnataka and arrested the accused,” said, Sunil Lokhande, Deputy Commissioner of police, Zone 5.

The woman, after killing her boyfriend, travelled to Pune and from there she went to Bengaluru by flight to avoid the suspicion. The police though traced her in the village of Karnataka where she lives with her family. She was produced in the Thane court on March 19 and was given the police custody for 8 days.

Ruma used to work as a cyclist in a circus company and after her marriage, she opened a cycle shop in Karnataka. The victim was a worker in her shop. Ruma has a daughter with her first husband who already has three children from his first wife.

Ruma initially did not want to marry Kabeer and when Kabeer shifted to Thane, he called her and promised to marry her. But when she came to Thane on March 16, he refused to marry her. Kabeer was killed on March 17 and police nabbed her within just 24 hours, She even had taken his identity proofs along with her so that his identity should remain secret.