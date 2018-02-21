Thane: Harassed TMC chief Sanjeev Jaiswal wants a no-confidence vote against him

Thane: Civic Comissioner of Thane on Tuesday asked to pass the No-confidence vote against him., in the Genral body meeting held on Tuesday. So that,the State Government would be forced to transfer him. Sanjeev Jaiswal has a fearless image and it is said, that he enjoys the support of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnvis. The Commissioner though has been facing the the strong opposition from the unit of Thane BJP for last few years.

On the other hand, local BJP leaders have accused Civic Commissioner for the wrong way of functioning and actions. Thane civic Commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal, asked to pass the vote of no-Confidence against him during the general body meeting.

Jaiswal said personal attacks were being made to malign him and spoil his reputation, and that he did not wish to work in the city anymore. If the government did not pass a transfer order in the next couple of months, the Civic Chief said he would go on extended leave. Jaiswal took charge as civic commissioner of the TMC on January 1, 2015.

In the three years of his tenure, he has become popular among people of the city for taking up major developmental projects in Thane. Last November, however, a video clip claiming he had molested his domestic help went viral on social media, sowing seeds of trouble between the commissioner and the elected representatives. The clip was later proved to be fake, and two people were arrested for making it.