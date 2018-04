A fire broke out today at Viviana Mall in Thane. At least 12 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. As per the reports, no casualties or injuries have been reported.

Meanwhile, the fire tenders have decided to close the mall for the day owing to security reasons. The fire broke out in a storeroom near Cinepolis Multiplex on second floor between 2 am to 3 am due to short circuit.

More details awaited.