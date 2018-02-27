Thane: Fake call centre busted, two held

Thane: The city police said today they have busted a bogus call centre targeting US citizens and arrested two persons in this connection.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a flat in a housing complex in the GB Road area and found an illegal call centre operating from there. Two persons were arrested from the flat, the police said.

They were identified as Rakesh Kodwani (21) and Jorwat Rajput (28), originally hailing from Gujarat and Rajasthan, respectively, they said. The duo fraudulently obtained data related to US customers of payday loans. They made calls through VOIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) to these customers and offered short- term loans, called `payday loans’ in the US, the police said.

They asked the US customers to pay processing fees for obtaining loans and thus duped them, the police said.

The police are now trying to find out how many US citizens were duped and the amount involved. In 2016, the Thane police had busted a multi-crore fake call centre scam wherein US-based taxpayers were allegedly conned by Indian tele-callers.