Thane: Expert advises to play holi with animals carefully

Thane: “Kab hai Holi ? kab hai ?” The famous dialogue of Sholay’s Gabbar Singh can be heard everywhere around this time of the year. As the festival of colours is just approaching in two days children have already started playing with water balloons. The Festival fever is in in since last week itself. But many children or the grown ups also are fond of pranks such as coloring the animals that can harm the sensitive skin of speechless animals. Also this colour can enter in their digestive system causing serious ill effects on the animals, explains the experts.

Also applying oil paint on furry animals can cause them skin irritation. They try to remove it once it is dried up causing them injuries on the body. Also, the balloons can harm the eyes or ears of the animals. Experts suggests not to use the chemical colours as they are harmful for human and animals health as well. but they are the most popular colours. Many social institutions appeal the people not to use the chemical colours, and use natural colours.”