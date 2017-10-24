Thane experience lower levels of pollution in this year’s Diwali

Thane: Diwali may be called the festival of light, but nowadays it has become a festival of pollution where noise and air pollution goes hand-in-hand with celebrations. Every year, during Diwali, thick smoke greets us in the morning and evenings are full of noise.

But thanks to alert and sensitive citizens who decided to celebrate an eco-friendly Diwali, this year Thane experienced lower levels of pollution. Last year, noise pollution was recorded as 125 decibels, whereas this year it has been recorded at less than 95 decibels, which is 30% less compared to last year. There have been many awareness programmes by various NGOs as well as the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) in trying to ensure citizens are more responsible and avoid crackers.

“There has been less pollution this year compared to last year. This year there has been 30% reduction in bursting of crackers. Therefore, the level of air pollution was lesser. It is winter season and therefore the smoke mixes in the air and a belt of thick fog can be seen in the morning, but that has not affected the levels of pollution too much. The good news is that noise pollution has definitely reduced,” said Manisha Pradhan, head of TMC’s Pollution Control Department.

Last year, most crackers were burst on Laxmipujan day, when the pollution was recorded at more than 125 decibels , this year it ws recorded at less than 95%. The central areas of Thane like Ram Maruti Road, Gokhale Road and Naupada recorded lesser pollution compared to areas like Pachpakhadi and Vartaknagar. There was also less noise pollution recorded on Dhanteras and Narak Chaturshi days, but that was increased on Lakshmipujan day.

The pollution control board of Thane civic corporation recorded 15 per cent sulfur dioxide and 38 per cent levels of nitrogen dioxide on October 16. Later, after Diwali, it showed an increase in sulfur dioxide levels by 38% and nitrogen dioxide by 52%.