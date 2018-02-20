Thane: Enforcement Directorate raids Gili stores, seal properties

Thane: Enforcement Directorate (ed) raided some showrooms of Gili and Nirav Modi establishments in Thane. On Thursday, the raids were conducted and the properties were sealed. The sealed properties were taken away on Monday for further evaluation.

The raids conducted after the PNB bak detected a 1.77 billion dollar scam, in which which jeweller Nirav Modi acquired fraudulent letters of undertaking from one of its branches for overseas credit from other Indian investors. Gili jwellers at Viviana mall, also the showroon at Shoppers stop, Rajwant jwellers at Talaopali were raided regarding the PNB fraud. The diamonds, ,jwells were sealed and the property was taken for evaluation by the ED.