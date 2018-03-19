Thane: Dosti Rental House residents stage protest over civic apathy

Thane: The Gudhi is a symbol of prosperity and to welcome the new year that brings good luck, the Gudis are raised. But, the Dosti Rental Colonies this year, in order to condemn the civic corporation’s negligence, raised the Gudi of inconvenience.

The residents who have been writing to the corporation about inconveniences they face as they have been shifted to these rental houses. But the civic corporation does not pay any heed and to condemn the civic corporation, residents here raised the Gudi of ‘inconvenience’ along with the traditional Gudi in the vicinity of the building.

“There are so many problems we are facing staying here. Irregular water supply, no lifts, closed cctvs, non-working fire alarms, gutters, bursted pipelines and also there are lodges opened here in many apartments. We have been suffering since many years, but we haven’t been able to get our home yet and we have to face problems in this rental housing systems,” said Santosh Nikam, resident, Dosti Rental Scheme,Thane.