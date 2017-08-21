Thane Crime: Doctor asks woman to remove clothes, rapes her

Mumbai: In yet another case of sexual crimes against women, a Thane doctor committed a heinous activity of allegedly raping a woman patient.

The said incident happened when the doctor allegedly raped a 21-year-old woman who visited his clinic for a check up around 7.30 pm on Saturday. He allegedly asked her to remove her clothes and began to touch her inappropriately. When the woman shouted and protested the doctor, Pratik Tambe, allegedly shut her mouth, raped her and issued threats, warning her of dire consequences if she complained to the cops regarding the incident. The Thane crime branch unit is conducting a background check on Tambe to find out if he had similarly targetted other female patients. The complainant is not a resident of Thane city, reported The Asian Age.

The Thane crime branch unit is conducting a background check on Tambe to find out if he had similarly targetted other female patients. The complainant is not a resident of Thane city, reported The Asian Age.

According to the complaint registered against Tambe for this barbaric act, he did not allow nurses to enter the check-up room before asking the woman to remove her clothes. He then allegedly applied a gel on her private parts and started touching her inappropriately. According to a crime branch officer, Tambe allegedly removed his own clothes and tried to molest the girl. After she attempted to shout for help, he held her mouth shut and then stuffed a stall (dupatta) into it before raping her. “Later on, he threatened her into silence. The woman was asked to leave and given money to reach home. She then approached the crime branch and narrated her ordeal,” he said.

Thane police PRO, S. Narkar said, “We have arrested Tambe and got his custody till Tuesday. We are checking whether he had done any such things earlier.”