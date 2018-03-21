Thane Crime Branch summons Ayesha Shroff, alleges accessed CDRs of ex-boyfriend Sahil Khan

Mumbai: The Thane Crime Branch has summoned Ayesha Shroff, wife of actor Jackie Shroff, who allegedly accessed the Call Detail Records (CDR) of ex-boyfriend Sahil Khan and submitted it to accused advocate Rizwan Siddiquee.

Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Thane Crime Branch, said, “Ayesha Shroff has been summoned for accessing Call Detail Records of actor Sahil Khan. During investigation, it has been found that Shroff had given the CDRs to Rizwan Siddiquee. Her statement will be recorded this week.”

Sahil and Ayesha were in a relationship with each other and had dragged each other to court in 2014. Ayesha levelled allegations against Sahil and had told the court that the relationship could not have existed between the two since Sahil’s sexual orientation was different. Sahil claimed that Ayesha had set up film studio Karma Productions with the sole intention of using her family’s wealth to fund her extravagant lifestyle under the garb of running a business. Sahil had also levelled allegations in the Sessions court in December 2014 that Ayesha had cheated him of Rs 5 crore.

Meanwhile, during investigation, Thane crime branch said that actress Kangana Ranaut had shared one of actor Hrithik Roshan’s mobile numbers with Siddiquee in 2016. Confirming this, Trimukhe said, “During investigation, it has been found that Kangana Ranaut shared one of the mobile numbers of Hrithik Roshan with Rizwan Siddiquee. We are yet to ascertain if any CDRs were handed over to the advocate. Our teams are working on it.”

Ranaut and Roshan’s controversy hit headlines in 2016, after she called him her “silly ex” in an interview, followed by the two actors slapping legal notices on each other. On February 16, Roshan sent a legal notice to Ranaut asking her to apologise for damaging his reputation through the ‘silly ex’ quote and clarify that she wasn’t referring to him as her ex. He threatened to sue her for defamation if she didn’t comply. Ranaut responded with a 21-page legal notice saying she nowhere mentioned his name and charged Roshan with criminal intimidation and threat. It was then brought to Ranaut’s notice that she had been receiving emails not from his original email, but that of an imposter.

Hrithik disclosed to Kangana his original email ID and sources claim that thereafter Kangana started sending an average of 50 mails per day to Hrithik on his original email, including titillating videos of herself.