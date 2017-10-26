Thane crime branch slapped MCOCA case on Iqbal Kaskar and his aides in extortion case

Mumbai: The Thane crime branch has sought the custody of Iqbal Kaskar, the brother of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and his three aides on Wednesday under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in an extortion case registered against them at Thane.

Pankaj Gangar (54), Mumtaz Shaikh (48) and Israr Ali Sayyad (57) have also been taken into custody by the Thane crime branch under MCOCA. The four accused were sent to judicial custody on October 14. According to an officer, “We have done the paper work and sort the custody of Iqbal Kaskar, Mumtaz Shaikh, Israr Ali Sayyad and Pankaj Gangar with the permission of the MCOCA court.”

On October 12, the police had invoked MCOCA against seven accused including Chhota Shakeel, an aide of Kaskar and sharp-shooters Shammi and Guddu who are presently absconding. MCOCA is a stringent law which can be invoked only after the police can prove that it is the handiwork of an organised gang and the crime is committed for pecuniary gains.

It is also mandatory that already two separate chargesheets have been filed against the accused in the last 10 years. Once the MCOCA charges are invoked, the police are liable to get custody for the accused for a maximum period of 30 days as opposed to the 14-day limit under the Indian Penal Code. The accused is subjected to a minimum five years imprisonment and maximum of death sentence. As per the legal procedure, the Thane police should file a chargesheet within 180 days as opposed to the 60 to 90 days window under the Indian Penal Code.