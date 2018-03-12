Thane Crime: 25-year-old arrested for killing man, raping his girlfriend

On Sunday, a 25-year-old autorickshaw driver from Ulhasnagar was arrested for shooting a 26-year-old man dead, and raping his 25-year-old girlfriend on the Ambernath Tiwala road.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, after committing the crime, the accused fled away from the spot with all belongings of the couple, which include mobile phones. A case was lodged after the incident in Titwala police station under relevant sections of the IPC and the Fire Arms Act. The accused was traced through woman’s mobile phone.

“The man picked up his girlfriend from Ambernath on a two-wheeler and they were headed towards Titwala for a joyride. When he stopped his bike and went to answer nature’s call, the accused came in front of them and demanded money. On being asked to go away, he threatened to kill the man. Soon he pulled out his revolver and fired three shots at the man, killing him,” an officer from the Thane rural local crime branch told the leading daily.

Two days later the police also made a sketch of accused. And when the accused was caught, he confessed to the crime. A police officer had said, the accused had brought the gun from Aurangabad last year in January for Rs 15,000 to rob people. He was staying in a lodge at Ulhasnagar. The accused has also confessed to shooting another man which left him injured, a couple of months ago. He will be produced in court tomorrow.