Thane Crime: 2 held for attempting to kill elderly couple, stealing valuables worth Rs 26 lakh

Thane: Two persons, who were on the run for four years, were arrested for allegedly attempting to kill an elderly couple and looting valuables worth Rs 26 lakh in 2014, police said today. The duo – Pintu Hridayaram Nishad (26) and Mahesh Bunilal Nishad (33) – was apprehended by sleuths of the crime branch on charges of house-breaking, which took place on February 17 here, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Mukund Hatote told reporters.

During interrogation, they confessed that they were involved in a crime, which they committed in the limits of Juhu police station in 2014, the officer said. The duo in 2014 worked as domestic help at the residence of Marathi actor Bhagyashri Patwardhan. They administered Patwardhan’s parents anestic tablets and tried to kill them.

Later, they along with two others escaped with golden jewellery and other valuables worth Rs 26 lakh. A case was then registered at the Juhu police station and two persons were arrested, the ACP added. They will be handed over to Mumbai Police, he said.