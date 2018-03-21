Thane corporator Sandeep Pawar’s murderers arrested

Thane: Four persons were arrested in connection with the murder of independent corporator by Thane anti-Extortion cell. The two more fled away while the police were successful to nab the four from Majiwada. The Corporator Sandeep Pawar was murdered outside local hotel in Pandhrpur two days back.

The Thane anti-extortion cell police Pradeep Sharma had received an information about the gang coming to loot at petrol pump at Majiwada. The police laid a trap near Haradas nagar and found around 7 to 8 people standing in suspicious mode. The police team tried to question them and this alarmed the gang who tried to flee. Two succeeded to escape while four were nabbed after a tiff. The police seized two pistols, nylon ropes and chilly powder. On interrogation, they revealed to have gathered there for robbing the petrol pump. They also revealed to have shot dead Coprorator Sandeep Pawar in Pandharpur. “This gang hails from Pandharpur and Sangali. The murder of Corporator Sandeep Pawar is a result of gang war. We have arrested all the four,” police said.