Thane cops solve double murder case in a week, chase accused from Bhopal to Gulbarga

Thane: Thane police have been successful to nab the three murderers of Diaghar murder case of Thane, Last week on Sunday, a woman and her daughter was killed while they were in their house. The shocking fact is that there are two women who are the part of conspiracy and are among the arrested accused. The Thane police went upto Karnataka in search of these accused and nabbed them.

Nazia and her daughter were found dead in their home at Diaghar on Sunday. Nazia’s husband works in Dubai and they both used to stay alone in the Eklavya building at Diaghar. Nazia’s many relatives stay nearby. Her mother was trying to contact her on the dreadful day but she did not answer. On the suspicion she went on to check her daughter. When nobody opened the door, the police were informed and everyone was shocked to see Nazia in pool of blood and her 11 years old daughter Tania died of strangulation.

The police formed four teams for the investigation of this murder. The police followed the accused to various places from where they had fled away and finally, the police were successful to nab them in Karnataka. The police first had checked the cctv footage of the area and saw two accused in it. Arshia who is the main accused arrested in this case used to work with Nazia as house maid previously. Nazia’s brother Parvez had introduced Arshia to Nazia and Arshia started working with Nazia.

Later she had left the job accusing, Nazia pushing her in flesh trade . She had then to her mother Ameena Kachvala and her step father Ali Akbar Kachvala. She had narrated her story to them and they decided to take revenge, the police informed unofficially.

“Arshiya Sheukh who was working with Nazia had some issues with Nazia and we had seen she visiting Nazia in cctv footage . She had accompanied with her stepfather Ali Akbar . We then traced them down as they were the prime suspects. Our team traveled till Karnataka via Ahmedabad and then Bhopal.” informed Dr. D.Swamy, Deputy police commissioner, Zone 1, Thane.

The police first went to Ahmedabad to Ali Akabar’s brother who is a rikshaw driver and the were informed that the trio had gone to bus station. The Three partners in crime then went to Indore by bus. Police then checked the cctv footage there and found the trio sitting there at the stand and later went to Bhopal. When police reached Bhopal they had already fled away. They had caught the train from Bhopal and reached to Gulbarga to one of the friend. The police tracked them down by showing the photographs to rikshaw drivers as, the trio had taken two different routes to travel. The police were successful to nab them after the five days chase. When arrested , they confessed to the crime.

The police then produced them before the Thane court. The court has given them the police custody till November 17. The accused had also robbed the house of Nazia and the police are investigating further as the real motive behind the murder is still unclear and also the jewelry has to be recovered from where the accused have sold it.