Thane: Cops on lookout for two MNS workers who are absconding after protest against illegal hawkers

Thane: MNS activists along with local leaders were arrested on Monday, regarding the protest arranged against illegal hawkers on Saturday.

MNS party chief Raj Thackeray had given an ultimatum to various authorities in his address speech at Churchgate. Two MNS activists, who were to be arrested, are absconding and police are on the lookout. The MNS party workers arranged the protest against these illegal hawkers near Thane, Kalyan and Dombivali station as well.

On Saturday morning, the MNS activists gathered near the station and vandalised the stalls of hawkers there, throwing away their wares. Within half an hour they were done and fled from the vicinity. The Thane protesters were captured on the videos and in some pictures also. It went viral and the police took action against them.