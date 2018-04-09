Thane: Cops exhume a cat while digging for corpse

Bhayandar: In a scene bearing striking similarity to an Ajay Devgun starrer Drishyam (which revolves around a man trying to cover up a murder) in which everyone heaves a sigh of relief when during digging the exhumed carcass turns out that of a dog, the Navghar police also recovered the body of an animal during an exhumation process in Bhayandar (east) on Friday.

However, unlike in the reel world, the body in the real life sequence was that of a cat. The action followed after residents of a complex in Ideal Park spotted some three people suspiciously digging a pit and burying something at isolated ground behind the Seven Square Academy, in the middle of the night.

Suspecting that the trio were trying to dispose-off the body of a newborn, the alert citizens informed the police. Not taking any chances, Senior Police Inspector Ram Bhalsingh immediately examined the spot and procured necessary nods to carry out the exhumation process. Armed with orders, the police began digging work in the presence of officials from the local tehsil office The diggers deployed by cops did unearth remains, but these turned out to be those of a cat.

“It seems that the unidentified people had buried their pet cat here. Although nothing incriminating was found, the alertness shown by the citizens is really appreciable,” said Bhalsingh.