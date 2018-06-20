Thane: Congress alleges ‘scam’ in recruitment of security guards in TMC

Thane: The Congress today alleged a “scam” in recruitment of security guards at the schools run by the Shiv Sena-headed Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and in the conduct of the bio-metric survey for the BSUP scheme.

Addressing a news conference, Leader of Congress in TMC Vikrant Chavan said he would sit on an indefinite fast beginning tomorrow for registration of cases against the corporators and civic officials concerned. Thane city Congress president Manoj Shinde said the security guards recruitment scam of the year 2000 worth Rs 36.33 lakh.

“The documents for recruitment of the security guards and payment made to them were fabricated by staff of the TMC.

An enquiry report had recommended action against the officials concerned, but nothing was done,” alleged Shinde.

He said records were fabricated by the agency engaged in conducting the biometric survey for beneficiaries of BSUP (Basic Service for Urban Poor) scheme. Shinde alleged the TMC failed to act despite an enquiry report recommending a criminal action.