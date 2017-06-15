Thane civic body to sponsor handicapped boy Pranav Desai’s study

Thane: Pranav Desai received the best gift for the lifetime. He excelled in the SSC exams and scored 80.40%.

He has been selected by the Thane Municipal Corporation and will be provided all the help to pursue his studies. So what’s special about Pranav? We might ask and the answer is, he is an athlete who will be participating in world Paralympic that will be held in 2021-22.

Pranav has 73% disability. His one leg is half till the knee and does not have complete set of fingers on the hands. With lot of practice, he started running with the help of blades. Before that he had learnt the skating with one leg at Dadoji Konddev stadium, Thane.

“We were collapsed to see our son in this condition when he was born, but then decided to fight. Pranav is so strong-willed that he wanted to pursue the carrier in sports and since the age of three, his journey of becoming a sportsperson began with learning skating,” said his proud father Prashant Desai who works in a private company and is backbone for his son.

Pranav was selected by the corporation and the corporation will help him for his studies for next five years. Also he will be provided all the medical aid that will be required for his treatment, informed the corporation officials. Pranav was felicitated on Wednesday in the office of Corporation Commissioner.

“We will provide all the help he will require for his education and also for medical assistance. We are planning to make a permanent policy for the help of differently abled sport persons ,” said Sanjeev Jaiswal, Commissioner of Thane Municipal corporation.