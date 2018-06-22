Thane call centre scam: Mastermind’s sister surrenders

Mumbai: Reema Thakkar, 30, sister of Sagar Thakkar alias Shaggy the mastermind of Rs 300 crore Thane call centre scam, surrendered before the Thane crime branch on Thursday.

According to Abhishek Trimukhe, DCP, Thane crime branch, “Reema surrendered on Thursday afternoon. She was produced before the Thane court on Thursday evening and has been remanded in police custody for two days. She was in touch with the other accused who were held in the scam last year. During investigations, we found that Reema had sent Rs 3 crore through hawala transactions to an accused in Delhi. Reema was handling the financial transactions of the call centre and Sagar’s personal bank accounts.”

The police had issued a Look-Out Circular (LOC) against Reema. Sagar had surrendered before the police on April 8 last year. He had been hiding in Dubai since October 5, 2016, a day after the Thane rural police conducted raids at seven call centres in Mira Road. The employees at the call centre had posed as US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) officers and conned Americans saying they were guilty of tax evasion and forcing them to deposit huge amounts of money into fake bank accounts.