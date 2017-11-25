Thane building collapse: Three killed, 9 injured as four-storey building collapses in Bhiwandi

Thane: Three people were killed and 9 injured after a four-storey building was collapsed in Bhiwandi, Thane on Friday. The owner of Bhiwandi building was arrested after this fatal mishap. Local residents started the rescue operation before the rescue teams from various department arrived the spot.

The National Disaster Response team (NDRF) along with fire-brigade from Kalyan, Thane and Navi Mumbai jointly carried out the rescue operation and rescued many from the debris. The ground plus 3-floor building of Nayi Basti area of Bhiwandi was built just seven years back and eight families reside here. “I went to leave my child to school. After an hour, saw the cracks and alerted everyone. I pulled two children and ran outside and the building collapsed,” said Mohammad Samad, who witnessed the building collapse.

The deceased were identified as Ruksar Yakub Khan (18), Asfaque Mustaque Khan (38) and Jaibunissa Rafique Ansari (61). The nine injured, including a six-year-old boy, have been admitted to the state-run Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital and the civic hospital here, District Disaster Management Control officer Asmita Nikam said. Meanwhile, the owner of the building, Tahiir Rafique Bjnour (49), has been arrested by Bhivandi police. One more person is feared to be dead and the search was on till late night.

In another incident in Thane’s Kisannagar, a 60-year-old man was died and three others injured after the slab of a flat collapsed in the midnight on Thursday. His 56-year-old wife and two others were seriously injured in the incident. Bablu Ghosh was died on the spot when the slab fell on his head. The injured as identified as Bani Ghosh (56), Nayana Pathare (59) and Yasmeen Pathare(22).

Around 38 families reside in the five-floor Vijay Nivas building. The building has been evacuated after the incident. “The structural audit team will study the building and the corporation should get the report in two days. Once the audit is done, the further action will be decide,” Informed Thane civic officer. This building is under the list of dangerous buildings and was served notice by the corporation. The building was under category C to B of dangerous buildings, informed the civic authority ( C to B category is where the building can be repaired while living in the building).

“The structures is around 20-year-old. Some residents told us that they had received a notice about the state of the building, but others have denied getting the notice,” said Sulbha Patil, senior police inspector from Shrinagar police station. “We are going through the building’s documents and will check whether a notice had been sent.” She added. The building was not maintained and the repair work was due ,and may be because of it the building slab might have collapsed, according to civic authority.