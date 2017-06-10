Thane: Bogus call centre raided, eight land in cop custody

Thane: A bogus call centre which earns Rs 7 lakh to Rs 8 lakh every month through scams and located at Ambernath has been exposed by Thane crime branch.

Eight people working in the call centre have been arrested by the police during the raid conducted on Thursday night and 18 other are being interrogated, police said.

According to police, Mount Logic Solutions call centre was functioning since 2015 from Ramesh Enterprises building at Ambernath (East). The crime branch unit raided it based on a tip-off that call centre was luring American clients to fake loans.

The modus operandi of the centre was to make VoIP (Voice of Internet Protocol) calls to the American clients via and lure them to get loans. The workers working at the centre are youngsters in the age group 20 to 22 years.

Assistant Police Commissioner Mukund Hatote along with Senior Police Inspector Rajesh Baglkote of unit 4 and crime branch unit no 3, senior inspector Manju John and other police officials raided the centre and arrested eight people working there. The call centre is owned by a woman named Jaya Ramesh Gunjal. They are investigating 18 more people in this case.

“The workers in the centre were trained to speak in American accent and they used to call American clients. The clients were told that the call is from Columbus Bank regarding approval of loans. The clients are then asked to pay $100 to $500 as processing fee. The fees collected were transferred to the call centre through the I-tune card,” Madhukar Pandey, the joint commissioner of police, said in a press conference held on Friday.

The police have seized 31 hard disks, three laptops and some papers related to the scam from the call centre.

The accused have been booked under the Information Technology Act sections 66 C, 66 D,72, 75, and also under the Indian Telegraph Act Section 25 by the Shivajinagar police station.