Thane: BJP corporators booked for ugly fight with Sena lady corporator

Bhayandar: A day after cadres from the BJP and Shiv Sena were entangled in an ugly battle of fistfights and sloganeering on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa in Mira Road, the Naya Nagar police has registered a FIR against six women including four BJP corporators for rioting, unlawful assembly and causing hurt to their Shiv Sena counterpart Dipti Bhat who has landed in hospital after the incident.

However, no arrests have been made so far. The ruckus between the BJP and Sena cadres took place at a ceremony to inaugurate the elevated storage reservoir (ESR) in the Shanti Nagar area of Mira Road on Sunday. Blaming each other for garnering cheap publicity, sitting corporators of the ward almost came to blows and manhandled each other in a brawl which took place in full public view ahead of the inaugural ceremony arranged by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), sources said.

Bhatt who is the lone Sena corporator in the 4-panel ward has three BJP corporators on board. In response to a complaint registered by Bhatt who is recuperating in a hospital, the police registered a case against corporators Hetal Parmar, Vandana Bhavsar, Rupali Shinde, Seema Shah and two others including former corporator Dr Nayna Vasani and Radha Nadar.

“Yes, an offence has been registered against the BJP leaders. Further investigations were underway,” confirmed Senior Police Inspector Balaji Pandhare.