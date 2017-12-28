Thane: Autorickshaw driver booked for molestating 36-year-old in Kalyan

Thane: An autorickshaw driver has been booked for allegedly molesting a 36-year-old married woman at Kalyan in the district, police said today.

The accused, Ram Bahadur Sharma, was booked under IPC sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), sub inspector S B Mainkar of Khadakpada police station said.

The woman, who is a maid, was on her way to her place of work and when she reached Raunak rickshaw stand on Aadharwadi Jail Road in Kalyan, the accused asked her to get into his rickshaw.

“When she refused, he dragged her inside, abused and slapped her. Later, he inappropriately touched the woman and when she raised an alarm, he fled from the spot in his rickshaw, leaving the victim behind,” the officer said.

The offence was registered last night, but no arrest has been made so far, the police said.