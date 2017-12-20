Thane: Arrested CMO in ACB custody, but certificates bear his sign!

Bhayandar: In yet another incident which exposes the apathetic attitude of the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), its health department continues to issue birth and death certificates bearing digital signature of tainted chief medical officer Dr Prakash Jadhav who was caught red handed late on Saturday while accepting alcohol bottles of various brands which he had demanded as bribe from another doctor to enrol him in the panel of civic doctors.

Currently in the ACB custody, Jadhav had demanded bottles Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) of various brands along with Rs 10,000 cash from the complainant to update his status from waiting to confirmed in the panel enrollment process.

As per information sourced out from the Citizen Facility Center (CFC), an average of 70 to 80 people approach the center to obtain birth and death certificates. However, it has come to light that certificates continue to bear the digital signature of the tainted doctor which according to experts not only poses a serious question mark on the authenticity of such documents but could land the civic administration in trouble in case of legal hurdles that could arise in medico-legal cases.

“We have already sent a letter to the concerned department for designating signatory powers to another official. The changes will be made as soon as possible” said deputy municipal commissioner-Dr Sambhaji Panpatte.