Thane: Activist protests outside TMC, demands apology from civic chief

Thane: To be absent in the general body meeting that has been called by the Mayor, is an insult to the first citizen of city and hence the civic chief along with his officials should apologise, demanded an activist while standing outside the headquarters of Thane Municipal Corporation building.

The corporators are also scared to speak against the civic chief, alleged Unmesh Bagve, an activist from Thane. In the last general body meeting, the mayor of Thane had challenged the civic officials to stay in the rental houses that has been provided by the Corporation to the displaced residents who have been forced to stay in these houses for various reasons. The residents have many times complained about the problems there, but the corporation has taken them for granted.

The meeting was adjourned that day due to lack of time, therefore, the mayor called this remaining meeting the very next day,in which mot a single civic official including Civic Chief was present. The officials gave the reason of March end. The absence issue also was discussed in the opposition party and they had alleged that the ruling party does not have hold on the civic administration.

Now, the activists of Thane have also jumped in the issue by protesting. “This is a clear insult of Mayor who is the first citizen of city and thus , it is the insult of each citizen of city. Not attending the meeting just to avoid the allegations is not the proper. The corporators also do not show the courage to speak against the civic chief. This is an insult to them as well,” said Unmesh Bagawe, activist, Thane Matdata Jagaran Abhiyan.

Unmesh stood outside the TMC building by hanging a board in his neck explaining why people should support him. He has pledged to be protesting against the civic officials till the Commissioner does not apologise.