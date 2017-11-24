Thane: 60-year-old dies as house ceiling collapses; 37 families shifted from old building

Thane (Mah): A 60-year-old man was killed and his wife injured when the ceiling of their flat collapsed, officials said today.

The incident occurred late last night in a 20-year-old building ‘Vijay Nivas’ in Kisan Nagar here, Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Santosh Kadam told PTI.

The deceased has been identified as Babu Gosh. His wife, who sustained injuries, was rushed to a nearby hospital, the official added.

Following the incident, officials of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) shifted all the 37 families of the building to safer locations, said Kadam. A senior police official said the building has been sealed and civic authorities will inspect it.