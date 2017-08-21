Thane: 47% turnout in Bhayandar civic body poll

Bhayandar: Voters of Mira-Bhayandar braved a steady downpour since morning to queue up outside polling booths and cast their franchise in the twin city civic elections on Sunday. By the time polling closed, the voting percentage stood at a healthy 47%. This figure is likely to go up when all the voting figures add up.

However, voting started at a very slow pace in the morning as the skies opened up. By afternoon, voting picked pace. The BJP and the Shiv Sena are locked in a straight fight. Party workers had a trying time to get voters to the polling booths due to the steady downpour. The highest voting was recorded from the coastal area of Uttan — 63 per cent.

A total of 94 out of the 95 wards are up for grabs. The Congress has already bagged one seat unopposed. The results will be declared on Monday.