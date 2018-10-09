Thane: 40-year-old man electrocuted to death at bus stop

Thane: A 40-year-old man was electrocuted while sitting on a steel bench at a bus stop here in Maharashtra, a civic official said Tuesday.

Dost Mohammad Salmani was sitting at the bus stop in Khopat area Monday evening when he accidentally came in contact with a live wire that was dangling from a hoarding above and touching the steel bench, Thane’s regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

The man collapsed on the spot and was rushed to the Thane Civil hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, he said. The Naupada police have registered a case of accidental death, the official said.