Thane: 4 of family booked for man’s killing in Bhiwandi

Thane: A 27-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in Bhiwandi in Thane district over a property dispute, police said on Wednesday. The police have booked four members of a family in connection with the killing.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening when an argument ensued between the four accused and the victim, identified as Babusha Shinde, a resident of Wadar Basti, a police official said.

One of the accused allegedly stabbed Shinde to death during the scuffle, he said.

Police have booked the accused under relevant sections of the IPC. Nobody is arrested so far.

The accused are identified as Sunil Shinde (37), Sita Shinde (35), Anil Shinde (19), and Akshay Shinde (18).