Thane: 32 arrested in police raid of notorious ladies orchestra bar

Bhayandar: In continuance with their crackdown against bars involved in vulgarity, sleuths of the Thane (rural) police raided a notorious ladies orchestra bar in Mira Road, few minutes past midnight on Monday.

Though the bar comes under the jurisdiction of the Mira Road police station, it was raided by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Atul Kulkarni along with officials from the nearby police station once again sending ripples through the local police circles.

Acting on a tip-off about vulgar activities, Kulkarni under the instructions of SP Dr Mahesh Patil, swooped down on Hotel Golden Star, a notorious ladies orchestra bar located in the Sai Baba Nagar area of Mira Road. 32 people including 12 bar maids along with the bar staffers and 12 soliciting customers were taken into custody and booked under section 294 (indulging in obscene acts and songs) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. Cash amounting Rs.41,64o was also seized during the raid.