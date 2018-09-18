Thane: 25-year-old man stabs cousin for refusing his marriage proposal

The Mumbra police are on the lookout for a 25-year-old man from Thane who has allegedly stabbed his cousin multiple times for refusing his marriage proposals. According to Mumbai Mirror, the accused has been identified as Karan Hule, and the victim has been identified as Shivananda Hule (21). The accused is the girl’s maternal uncle’s son, and she had turned down his marriage proposal several times in the past. The victim is said to be in critical condition is currently in the ICU at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa.

Mumbra police station’s senior inspector Kishore Pasalkar told Asian Age, “The accused person again approached the victim on Sunday evening and insisted that she should marry him. But on refusing again, he stabbed her multiple times with the knife near her house at Samrat Nagar in Mumbra. The accused immediately fled from the spot after injuring the victim.” The girl cried for help and as her parents rushed for aid. Later, they took her to hospital. The Mumbra police have launched a search operation for the accused and registered an offence against him under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder).