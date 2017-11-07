Thane: 2000 buyers still waiting to get homes which they have booked under a renowned builder

Thane: More than 2,000 customers are waiting to get homes, which they had booked under a renowned builder. The investors are running from pillar to post to complain, but their pleas are going unheard.

On Sunday morning, around 200 complainants had gathered together to find a way to get their hard-earned money back at Thane college. They have already complained to the chief minister, housing minister, RERA and also to the police station.

“I had invested for two shops. I paid 20% of the amount but looking at the progress I denied payment. There is no progress in construction at all and the builder is not paying us our money as well. Some investors were lucky to get their cheques back but they bounced. We really do not know where to go now,” said a frustrated Vyenktesh Shanbhag, who had invested in property at Kharbav, Bhiwandi.

Shree Mahavir Patwa Developers and Constructions Pvt Ltd was the company that lured customers with great amenities and with a promise of the best flats at a newly developed city that would be called as ‘New Thane.’ The Patwa builders have many complexes coming up near Bhivandi and initially construction seemed to have started. Later, when investors went to check they found a vacant plot. The investors demanded their money back, but the builder is not ready.

Many investors who invested their lifetime’s savings in this attractive project are now scared whether they have been duped or they will get their money back. “I had invested my life’s savings. I dreamt of staying in my own home in Mumbai and the rates were low. So, I invested the money but now I do not know whether I will get my money or my home. I had paid Rs 52,000 for registration but was given a receipt of Rs 32,000. There was no answer as to where the remaining money has gone. I had collected the money from my friends. I have given the money back by working hard but now we do not have any money remaining and have to miss meals to make ends meet. I have two sons who are studying,” said Lakshman Pande, who is a driver.

The investors have registered complaints at Bhivandi police station and now are waiting to file a report in Thane police station as well. The project was advertised in 2010. Many investors were lured through various schemes that were too good to deny. Mahavir Srushti, Mahavir Galaxy, Mahavir City, Mahavir Park are some of the projects. Bhivandi, Kharbav, Kalegaon and Payegaon are some of the villages where these projects are located.

The builder claims to be clean. “Due to financial crunch we had to stop the project. We had even given the money back to some investors. Now to build the project we need finances. Untill and unless the investors will not pay, we cannot construct further. We will be constructing two buildings at a time and will give the customers the ready projects by 2018,” saidRaja Babu, one of the directors of Patwa builders. The investors are in constant fear of losing the money. They will be going to RERA office to once again complain about the builder.