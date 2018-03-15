Thane: 13 Lakh residents to get own homes through cluster redevelopment

Thane: Thane has added yet one more crown in its pocket, as it has become the first city to be redeveloped under the cluster development plan. The lakhs of residents staying in dangerous buildings under the constant fear of mishap, have a pleasant surprise for them. Not only the residents but also the unemployed have the reason to rejoice as there will be more employment chances will be available through this development.

Green zones,lakes, roads also the amenities mentioned in the development plan will be developed at the same time of redevelopment. The first phase will be implemented in five sectors where there will be development of 23 percent area. The constructions under CRZ will also be taken care during this redevelopment plan. There are 43 renewal plans under this cluster project and the actual implementation will start from the month of October of this year, as informed by the Thane Civic Chief.

The presentation of this project was shown in the Research Center of Thane Corporation on Wednesday. PWD minister Eknath Shinde was present at the presentation who also expressed his views while addressing the meeting. The project will be implemented in first five phases and according to the population of the area , the facilities in the area were researched first and the remaining facilities were included in the new urban renewal plan.

Also the impeded reserved plots will be developed according the plan. These first five sectors are in Lokmanya nagar, Rabodi, and Wagle Estate area of Thane city, informed Thane civic commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal. The city has 5,903 hector land available for the development on this date. The cluster development will be implemented on the 291 hector land.

It means 23 per cent of land in the city will be used for this development and it will have the international level facility centers that includes traveling, community centers, town centers.

“There will be free residences till 300 square feet and if anybody requires more area , they will have to pay as per the construction cost . The FSIs given are 4, but somewhere if it is not feasible, or there is an extra FSI, the developer will get a chance to use it elsewhere. We are sure many developers will come forward for these ambitious projects,” Said, Sanjeev Jiaswal, Civic Commissioner , Thane municipal Corporation.

Due to cluster , there will be 51 per cent employment chances in MMR region, except Mumbai, which means there will be employment chances available while the project will be implemented. There will be 23,000 colonies be constructed under the project. The residents staying in illegal buildings, will also get the relief and also the legal and dangerous buildings can be included in the scheme.

The residents staying on CRZ, forest land will also be covered under the scheme and hence, more green belt will be available for the citizens, added Commissioner.