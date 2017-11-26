Temporary teachers should be allowed to assess papers: Tawde

Mumbai : Lack of number of teachers to assess answer papers is the major reason for delay in declaration of results as per the state education ministry. The Mumbai University (MU) is considering the proposal of the ministry to involve temporary teachers in evaluation of answer scripts in order to fasten the process of assessment and reduce workload of permanent teachers.

Assessment process whether online or offline entirely depends on teachers as they have to evaluate each and every paper with utmost care. Vinod Tawde, state minister for school and higher education, suggested temporary teachers who teach on clock hour basis should be allowed to assess papers as the number of permanent teachers is less. Due to limited number of permanent teachers, the load of assessing large number of papers of varied courses has increased which delays the process.

Teachers are generally appointed on clock hour basis for a brief period of nine months. Tawde said, “If these temporary teachers can teach they can evaluate answer papers too and thus they should be involved in the assessment process. This will help complete the assessment process and we will be able to declare results soon.”

In addition, teachers are burdened with other non-teaching work like filling of various academic forms, scholarship forms, extracurricular activities and cultural programmes. A teacher said, “Most of our time is spent in completing various formalities of non-teaching work. Throughout the year we are busy with catering to such activities and filling details of students. Teaching and assessment should be our major focus and this task should be given importance.”

The education ministry aims to come up with some measures along with teacher’s organisations in order to reduce the burden of non-teaching work. Tawde said, “We will meet the teacher’s organisations and discuss these issues with them. We aim to reduce this extra workload so that teachers can focus on academics.”

Maha govt cuts extra marks for arts and culture in SSC

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has revised the rules for awarding additional marks to SSC (Class X) students excelling in arts and culture. The students can now earn up to 15 marks extra instead of 25 given earlier. The state government has also done away with the two per cent reservation that the students, who got the extra marks could avail in the first year junior college admissions. In addition to the marks doled out for participation in sports, for the first time in March 2017, additional marks were given for art and cultural activities for Class X students. This system resulted into around 81,000 SSC students in the state benefiting in the first year. As many as 193 students received 100 per cent marks in the exam, thanks to the extra marks.