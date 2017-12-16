Temperature in Mumbai to stay below 20 degrees for a week: IMD

Mumbai: Bring out your woollies, cover yourself well and sip hot beverages for a week, as the weather for Mumbai is going to remain cool, as per the usual standards.

For a city that experiences high humidity and warm temperatures for nearly the entire year, the weather forecast is going to be enjoyable. On December 14, the minimum temperature recorded by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) at the Santacruz observatory was 15.8 degrees, which was 2.9 degrees below normal, while IMD Colaba observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 18.8 degrees, which was 2.1 degrees below normal.

On Friday morning the minimum temperatures recorded in Mumbai were 17.4 degrees Celsius, the second lowest in this month. A senior official said, the city temperatures will remain between 17 to 20 degrees Celsius. “Minimum temperatures are expected to be on the lower side for the next 24 hours,” added official.

The minimum temperature recorded by IMD on December 15, Santacruz observatory was 17.4 degrees, while IMD Colaba observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 20 degrees. Ajay Kumar, a scientist from IMD Mumbai, said, “The temperature has been dropped due to the northerly winds which bring in cold air. Day-time temperatures have also remained below normal.” However, medical experts issued a caution, while enjoying the cool weather, the precautions need to be taken. The fluctuation in the day and night temperatures are likely to affect the health of citizens.

“As the weather is fluctuating it can lead to health-related issues such as upper respiratory tract infections, joint pain, cough and cold. People should take precautionary measures and should consult a doctor if they fall sick,” said Dr Om Shrivastav, Infectious consultant. The relative humidity recorded by IMD Colaba and Santacruz observatories was 68 per cent and 78 per cent respectively.