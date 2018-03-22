Telgi scam: Bombay HC tells CBI to mull withdrawal of case against accused

Mumbai: In what can spell major relief to accused in the multi-crore counterfeit stamp paper scam, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to consider withdrawing its case against some accused. The Mumbai branch of CBI has sought four weeks time to seek instructions from the agency’s central office in Delhi. A division bench of Justice Satyaranjan Dharmadhikari and Justice Prakash Naik asked the agency to take a final call on the case.

This comes after the judges were informed that despite examination of more than 180 witnesses nothing fruitful has transpired. The judges were apprised of the fact that it has been nearly two decades now but the prosecution has been unable to bring on record any incriminating material.