Tejas Express lives upto name, reaches Mumbai ahead of schedule despite three-hour delay in Goa

On Sunday, the state-of-the-art ‘Tejas Express’ arrived a minute ahead of schedule despite facing a three-hour delay in Goa, leaving commuter’s at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in surprise. The luxury train was delayed on the account of an empty coach from Mumbai pulling in late into the Karmali station in Goa, the Hindustan Times reported. According to the reports, the changed timetable led to the delay. The luxury train, capable of running at a maximum speed of 200 kmph, train left Goa at 10.30am and travelled 750km to reach Mumbai at 7.44pm. It usually leaves Goa at 7.30am and arrives at 7.45pm.

The Indian Railways introduced a monsoon timetable as a precaution against inclement weather. Capable of reaching speeds of up to 200 kmph, ‘Tejas’ ideally takes around eight-and-a-half hours between Mumbai and Goa.

This was train’s first journey under the new monsoon timetable, put in place as a safety measure against the rough terrain. The train will run thrice a week from Mumbai and will return from Goa the next day. The new timetable meant the train will now take anywhere between 12 to 15 hours.

The train was reached Kudal two hours and 17 minutes late. It reached Ratnagiri and hour late. Panvel commuters said the train arrived 14 minutes late. The train has powerful electro-numatic breaking systems. To make up for lost time, it travelled at 153 kmph between Karmali and Kudal, at 137 kmph between Kudal and Ratnagiri and 125 kmph between Ratnagri and Panvel.

Tejas is equipped with several high-end features such as WiFi connectivity, touch screens, vacuum bio-toilets and automatic doors.