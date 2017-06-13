Tejas Express: Leaves Goa three hours late, still reaches Mumbai a minute early

On Sunday, the state-of-the-art ‘Tejas Express’ arrived a minute ahead of schedule despite facing a three-hour delay in Goa, leaving commuter’s at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in surprise. The luxury train was delayed on the account of an empty coach from Mumbai pulling in late into the Karmali station in Goa, the Hindustan Times reported.

According to the reports, the changed timetable led to the delay. The luxury train, capable of running at a maximum speed of 200 kmph, train left Goa at 10.30am and travelled 750km to reach Mumbai at 7.44pm. It usually leaves Goa at 7.30am and arrives at 7.45pm.

The Indian Railways introduced a monsoon timetable as a precaution against inclement weather. Capable of reaching speeds of up to 200 kmph, ‘Tejas’ ideally takes around eight-and-a-half hours between Mumbai and Goa.