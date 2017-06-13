On Sunday, the state-of-the-art ‘Tejas Express’ arrived a minute ahead of schedule despite facing a three-hour delay in Goa, leaving commuter’s at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in surprise. The luxury train was delayed on the account of an empty coach from Mumbai pulling in late into the Karmali station in Goa, the Hindustan Times reported.
According to the reports, the changed timetable led to the delay. The luxury train, capable of running at a maximum speed of 200 kmph, train left Goa at 10.30am and travelled 750km to reach Mumbai at 7.44pm. It usually leaves Goa at 7.30am and arrives at 7.45pm.
The Indian Railways introduced a monsoon timetable as a precaution against inclement weather. Capable of reaching speeds of up to 200 kmph, ‘Tejas’ ideally takes around eight-and-a-half hours between Mumbai and Goa.
Tejas Track Record
Commuters at CST surprised
Commuters at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus were surprised to see Tejas Express arrive a minute ahead of schedule on Sunday, considering that it had left Goa after a three-hour delay
@153km/hour
@153km/hour: Tejas Express leaves Goa three hours late, still reaches Mumbai a minute early.
Max speed of 200 kmph
The luxury train, capable of running at a maximum speed of 200 kmph.
3 hours delay yet reached on time
Train left Goa at 10.30 am and travelled 750 km to reach Mumbai at 7.44 pm. It usually leaves Goa at 7.30 am and arrives at 7.45 pm.
Train was late
The train reached Kudal two hours and 17 minutes late. It reached Ratnagiri and hour late. Panvel commuters said the train arrived 14 minutes late.
Making up for the lost time
To make up for lost time, it travelled at 153 kmph between Karmali and Kudal, at 137 kmph between Kudal and Ratnagiri and 125 kmph between Ratnagri and Panvel
First journey in the monsoon
This was the train’s first journey under the new monsoon timetable, put in place as a safety measure against the rough terrain
Monsoon problems
During the monsoon, the train is expected to take 12 to 15 hours to reach its destination, as opposed to the usual 8.30 hours
Tejas express
Railway minister Suresh Prabhu flagged off the train on May 22. The train has several facilities on-board, such as WiFi, infotainment screens, etc