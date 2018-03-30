Tea Scam: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis is lying on the tea scam: Sanjay Nirupam

Mumbai: A day after Sanjay Nirupam, the president of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC), accused the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s Office with a tea scam, he has written a letter demanding an internal inquiry in the matter.

Plugging holes in the response given by Fadnavis to the allegations made, Nirupam claims that the response is full of lies. Nirupam said, “The CM says that this is the overall expense spent on bouquets, shawls, coconuts and such items given during felicitations. Whereas the RTI reply specifically said the expense was on tea and snacks. Why is the CM clubbing articles like bouquets, shawls and coconuts as well?”

Nirupam added, “A former Congress chief minister has revealed that the tea and snacks expenses of the CMO have always been in lakhs. Then how did the expenses suddenly rose to Rs. 3.4 crore in 2017-18 from Rs 57, 99,150 in 2015-16? The statement lacks authenticity and seems a desperate attempt just to cover up the truth because the expense has increased by 577% which equals to more than 18,500 cups of tea everyday”.

Nirupam demanded Fadnavis and his office should give a break-up of the exact expense for the total number of teas at Sahyadri Guest House, Hyderabad House, Varsha Bungalow, Nagpur Office and from the Chief Minister’s office. “The CMO is trying to deceive people by saying this expense includes everything. We want a specific break-up. If the CM is alleging we are making false claims, then he should not deter to give us a break-up,” said Nirupam.

Nirupam had on Wednesday furnished RTI documents which showed that in the past two years, the tea consumption has increased by 577%. The RTI document clearly says that the Chief Minister’s Office has spent Rs. 3.4 crores on tea and snacks.