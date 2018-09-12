TB awareness: Doctors, chemists use Ganeshutsav as tool

Mumbai: As the devoted throng Ganesh pandals for darshan in Ghatkopar and Kurla, doctors and pharmacists have decided to utilise this ‘divine’ opportunity to create awareness on tuberculosis (TB). In 2017-18 alone, TB cases in the city rose by 33%.

Dr Rajendra Nanaware, a pulmonologist and ex-medical superintendent Sewri TB Hospital, who currently runs Payasdan Charity Trust, said, at the venue, a doctor and pharmacist will be allotted one hour to speak about tuberculosis. The duo will provide information on how TB spreads, what its early signs and symptoms are and measures the government has taken to curb the disease.

“We visited Ganesh mandals in Kurla and Ghatkopar and sought their permission to use their venue as a means to spread awareness on tuberculosis. We have chosen these areas as the incidence of TB is very high, and a large number of cases are reported from here. We will also inform people about how they can avail benefits of the Rs 500 nutrition scheme which has been put in place by the government,” added Dr Nanaware.

Rohit Borade, a pharmacist said, according to the Praja Foundation, Kurla has the highest number of TB cases in the city. Borade approached Dr Rajendra Nanaware with this idea and he agreed to help them. “Thus far, we have spoken with Ganesh mandals in Sunder Baug, Kamali and Kajupada in Kurla and with another mandal in Bhatwadi, Ghatkopar. They have agreed to our proposal and have allotted us one hour to speak at the pandals,” Borade said.