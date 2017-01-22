Tamilians in Mumbai held protest over Jallikattu

Mumbai : The Tamil Welfare Federation organised a human chain to in support of the protests at Marina Beach, in Chennai, for lifting the ban on bull-taming sport Jallikkatu on Saturday. The rally was led by 1500citizens which was started from King Circle (Matunga) to Sion circle. A large numbers of ladies, college students and Tamilians from across the city participated to extend their support towards Jallikkatu. The federation were demanding an amendment in PCA act.

Hundreds of people were holding posters in support of the game came out on the streets of Mumbai on Saturday.

The protest is being carried out in Mumbai’s Matunga area where protestors gathered with pro-Jallikattu posters and also placards condemning animal welfare organisation PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals).

It has to be noted that the Centre on Friday had approved the ordinance passed to revive Jallikattu but a final verdict is yet to come.

R Murugan, organiser said, “During Jallikuttu we just play with the bulls and it is our old tradition which is going since several years. We do not harm the animal at all. In fact we treat them as our family member.”

“This protest is against the PETA and we will continue it further until we do not get any permanent solutions is worked out for this,” added Murugan.

This too, like the mass protest in TN’s Marina Beach, is being conducted peacefully. With the Centre’s nod, a permanent decision is expected soon.