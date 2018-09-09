Taking care of business: BMC to build multi-storeyed public toilets

Mumbai : In a rather ambitious project, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) plans to construct and maintain around 22,700 community lavatories. Mumbai will soon have multi-storeyed public toilets, the corporation has said.

However, this is a long-term project to be completed by three years. The project is expected to cost approximately Rs 536 crore. “There are many slum pockets spread across all the administrative wards which need public toilets. This is our main focus, in order to make those places open-defecation free. Majority of these toilets will be constructed in eastern suburbs such as Mulund and Chembur,” said an official from the solid waste management department. Due to space constraints in these areas, in the already existing public toilet space, vertical structures will be constructed.

The official also said south Mumbai will not have many such toilets since there is no dense slum population. “In high density slums, it was difficult to add more toilet seats due to limited space, hence we decided to go vertical. Moreover, we have feedback that slumdwellers are forced to wait in line for hours,” the official added.

This news has been accepted with caution, since already there have been incidents of wall collapse of ground floor community toilets. Two people lost their lives in such an incident in Bhandup on April 28. After that, civic chief Ajoy Mehta had ordered a survey audit of all the public lavatories in Mumbai. The results showed 383 public toilets across 20 wards of the city were in ‘hazardous’ condition.

“Those toilets had become very old. The civic body will set up a committee to keep a check on maintenance and cleanliness of these toilets. Also, toilets which are over 30 years old and in a crumbling state, will be pulled down,” the official claimed.

As many as 11 deaths, including three children, have occurred in toilet disasters in Mumbai since 2013. The toll is 16, if one takes into account toilet-related deaths across the metropolitan region.